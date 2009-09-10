Google's Ad Exchange Honcho Joins "Real-Time Advertising" Startup

Google’s Michael Rubenstein — the departed VP who led development of both the DoubleClick and Google ad exchanges — has found a new gig: president of cloud computing startup AppNexus.



At AppNexus, Michael will help build a real-time online advertising platform.

He tells us the goal is to help advertisers buy and adjust campaigns on the fly in a way that they don’t now, due mainly to offline traditions and technical difficulties.

(“Real-time advertising takes a lot of computing power,” Michael says.)

The story of Michael’s departure — a talented exec leaves to be a big fish in a small pond elsewhere — is an increasingly common one at Google, which insiders say feels less entrepreneuerial by the day.

