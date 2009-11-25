Google's Ad Exchange Gets A New Sales Boss

Google (GOOG) today announced it named former American Express exec Lexi Reese its US director of sales for the DoubleClick ad exchange.



Google launched the exchange earlier this year, but industry sources say its not expected to hit its stride till the first half of next year.

A Google spokersperson tells us Lexi “will lead the Ad Exchange sales teams on both the ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ side – working with ad networks, major agencies and publishers to grow the Ad Exchange ecosystem. “

Lexi, who will be based in New York, was most recently the director of the Google Content Network. Before that, she ran Google’s sales team in Boston.

Don’t miss: Who’s Who At Google New York

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.