Google's Ad Budget: Barely There

While IAC has spent enormous sums in a futile effort to promote its Ask search engine on TV and billboards, Google has barely opened its checkbook. An AP story notes Google spends a mere 8% of its revenue ($850 million) on sales and marketing, while Yahoo and Microsoft each spend more than 20%. Even more telling: Just $188 million of that is actually spent on ads — while Microsoft blows through that sum every two months. AP

