Google's HUGE Acquisition Spree Continues!

In past 10 months, Google has acquired 16 different companies.



Most of the purchases are small acqui-hires, where Google brings in smart people to make its products stronger.

The latest: Ruba, an online travel guide which will join Google’s iGoogle team. Google says it didn’t acquire Ruba, it just hired everyone from the company.

We originally ran this slideshow in March. Since then, Google has purchase 6 new companies, so we’ve updated this post. Acquisitions go from newest to oldest.

