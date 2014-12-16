Google Gave Employees This Smartwatch For A Holiday Gift, And Some Of Them Are Whining About It

Every year, Google gives its employees a gadget for a holiday gift.

In years past, the gift has been a state-of-the-art Nexus phone. Once it was a tablet. It’s been a Chromecast.

This year, Googlers are getting an Android-powered smartwatch from LG. An email letting employees know went out in the couple days.

It’s either the LG G R, a circle-faced watch, or the LG G, a rectangular watch.

Here’s the LG G Watch R:

LG The LG G Watch R1

Here’s the LG G Watch:

Both watches cost around $US200.

Business Insider’s Lisa Eadicicco says the round watch, the LG G watch R, is “just as much of a fitness device as it is a wristwatch.”

“The dust- and water-resistant watch also comes with a handful of sensors, such as a gyroscope and accelerometer for sensing motion, a barometer for detecting temperature, and a heart rate monitor. LG points out that it will also come with LG’s own apps in addition to Google’s.”

Over the weekend, we heard some Googlers are upset with the gift. They called it “cheap.”

(Cry us a river, those Googlers. Re-gift it! At least you are not an Apple employee. All they got from the company this holiday season is a backpack.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.