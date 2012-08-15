Google's $12.5 Billion Acquisition Of Motorola Is Still Baffling

Google spent $12.5 billion to acquire Motorola, but it won’t give the smartphone company any preferential treatment when it comes to developing software and Android for its mobile devices.



On the hardware side, Motorola has a long way to go before it catches up to the state-of-the-art design of the Apple iPhone.

Watch the video below to find out why Google has its hands tied, how Motorola is basically screwed, and what Google/Motorola can do to get itself out of this strange bind:

Produced by William Wei

