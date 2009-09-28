Googlers Play Pirates In New York Harbor

You know those terrible corporate team-building exercises? Like the one where you stand in front of a co-worker, close your eyes and fall backwards, trusting that said co-worker will catch you?



At Google (GOOG), they prefer playing pirates.

A Googler in the New York office tells us the company recently sent employees out into New York Harbor in two sailboats.

Out on the water, the Googlers learned the difference between starboard and port. (A helpful hint: there are more Rs — as in right — in starboard).

When that got boring, the two ships pulled along side each other and used industrial strength rubberband slingshots to fire water balloons at each other.

