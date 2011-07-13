The Weirdest, Funniest, And Prettiest Stuff We've Seen From Googlers On Google+

Photo: Marissa Mayer/Google+

Google+ may or may not develop into a product that attracts a mass following, but for now there’s one group that really seems to love it: Googlers.We’ve added dozens of Googlers to our circles and see a steady stream of activity out of them.



(Our “friends” circle is much more quiet).

So what exactly are Googlers doing about on Google+? Well, they’re talking about Google+, posting photos of their pets, and occasionally posting some pretty cool stuff.

We’ve been sifting through these posts and picking out our favourite things posted by both rank and file employees, and top executives.

For a company that’s generally pretty buttoned up, it’s fun to see its employees open up.

Vic Gundotra, Google's SVP of engineering, and one of the key figures behind Google+ posted this patriotic fruit salad Google had a pig roast on campus. Here's the pit they used. Marissa Mayer shows off her collection of Chihuly glass art Kara Swisher spotted this one: Google exec Bradley Horowitz announces his engagement, and posts a pic of the ring Googlers show off their preferred method for plus one representing Sergey Brin posted this beautiful photo from Egypt that he took two months ago Jeff Huber posted this super cool fireworks photo This is the first thing Andy Rubin's mobile startup Danger (which was eventually acquired by Microsoft) was building The first Android engineer Brian Swetland posted the photo and said, 'Fun fact -- Danger wasn't originally building Hiptop. When I joined in spring of 2000 we were building a keyfob sized device called 'peanut' or 'nutterbutter'.' No clue what this is, but it's prettty cool looking -- Brian Swetland, the first Android engineer, posted it. Looks like some sort of Android mobile and it's related to DARPA somehow

