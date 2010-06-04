Googlers Move Giant Statues Of Android Dessert Items Around Their Campus

Every version of Android, Google’s mobile operating system, is developed under a code name based on a dessert item.Earlier versions of Android have been dubbed Cupcake, doughnut, and Eclair. The latest, much-hyped version, 2.2, is known as Froyo.

Froyo has gadget enthusiasts in a tizzy, as it doubles the speed of browsing on Android phones, and sports a much more user-friendly interface than its predecessors.

But for the Googlers who work on Android, the release of Froyo meant something else entirely: they needed a new giant dessert statue to put in front of their headquarters.

Because that’s how Google rolls.

The dessert truck is here!

Maximum load: one cupcake

... one MASSIVE cupcake

How many Googlers does it take to pick up a cupcake?

A lot.

That's all, folks!

Mmmmm

Hey there!

One big happy family. But where's Froyo?

Hark!

The newest Droid dessert is still under wraps

Be very careful with it

A very well packaged dessert

It's alive!

Froyo joins the pack

Googlers gather around it to pose

... and pose

And feast!

The big picture

Meet me at the Eclair

That hat is by far the strangest thing in this slide show

We were told there was a giant dessert spread around here somewhere...

Yo, I'm by the doughnut. Call me.

Take that, cupcake!

That's all from Android HQ

