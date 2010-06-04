Googlers Move Giant Statues Of Android Dessert Items Around Their Campus

Photo: danfuzz

Every version of Android, Google’s mobile operating system, is developed under a code name based on a dessert item.Earlier versions of Android have been dubbed Cupcake, doughnut, and Eclair. The latest, much-hyped version, 2.2, is known as Froyo.



Froyo has gadget enthusiasts in a tizzy, as it doubles the speed of browsing on Android phones, and sports a much more user-friendly interface than its predecessors.

But for the Googlers who work on Android, the release of Froyo meant something else entirely: they needed a new giant dessert statue to put in front of their headquarters.

Because that’s how Google rolls.

