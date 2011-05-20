Here's Proof That Googlers LOVE Foursquare

Photo: Maria Ly via Flickr

Marissa Mayer isn’t the only Googler who loves Foursquare.According to a scan of Foursquare’s API by the Wall Street Journal, the most popular Foursquare workplace check-in in the entire Bay Area is the Googleplex.



We know about Mayer’s affinity because she was recently spotted sharing an elegent sushi dinner with Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley.

It’s plausible that the the two could be co-workers someday soon.

Foursquare checks the boxes on several of Google’s recent obsessions: social, local, and deals.

Correction: An earlier version of this post said the Googleplex was the most popular check-in in San Francisco. It is the most popular office check-in.

Related: Google could buy these startups soon >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.