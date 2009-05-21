Why Google Wants Twitter

Google CEO Eric Schmidt loves to talk up a potential partnership with Twitter. He did it again yesterday, reports the Telegraph:



Speaking to reporters following the annual Google Zeitgeist conference, Mr Schmidt said the internet giant “can work” with Twitter without having to buy the social network, hinting that Twitter feeds could be indexed on Google.

Mr Schmidt suggested he had held conversations with the Twitter founders about a strategic partnership and said: “We do not have to buy everyone to work with them.”

For those counting at home, that’s the third time a big name Google got dreamy-eyed over Twitter in as many months. Google (GOOG) cofounder Larry Page did it before conference crowd yesterday:

“I have always thought we needed to index the web every second to allow real time search. At first, my team laughed and did not believe me. With Twitter, now they know they have to do it. Not everybody needs sub-second indexing but people are getting pretty excited about realtime.”

In April, it was Eric again, saying:

“Without commenting specifically about Twitter … you could imagine that … it could be a channel for product information, marketing information, real-time information for which you can hang advertising products, whether it’s a text ad or a video ad or so forth off of it … It strikes me that’s a logical strategy for them to pursue and something that we would be very happy to pursue with them and all other players in that space.”

Before that, Google’s lead M&A exec David Lawee said:

“I think Twitter is an awesome business. It is exciting to see that in this downturn there is a company with such breakaway product success. I can’t talk about a specific acquisition of course. There are a lot of companies who look at what Google is doing, and say it’s an interesting business to me, if there is a way for us to get into it. And I think there is a lot of room for innovation once they are in. Twitter is a great example of potentially either of those.”

We can understand Google’s Twitter crush. With Twitter search growing so fast, Twitter is the first startup since Google to create a popular way for people to use the Internet to discover content and research products they want to buy. We think that makes Twitter search results pages the perfect place to put demand-fullment ads like the kind that makes Google billions of dollars.

Which is, of course, exactly why Microsoft must buy Twitter now.

