Googlers Are Shocked By How Much You Like Google+

As of about a week ago, Google+ was already up to 10 million users.A Google source tells us people inside the company are shocked – pleasantly – by that figure.



Just like us outsiders, he said that doubters inside the company worried their co-workers were about to release yet another Buzz-like dud.

Didn’t happen.

This Googler says insiders credits two factors: a stronger-than-expected anti-Facebook sentiment – best typified by this xkcd comic strip – and invite-only membership.

The invite-only membership helps because it keeps early adopters from complaining about how little content there still is on Google+.

“When you show up to an invite-only party and you’re the only one there, it’s not weird.”

