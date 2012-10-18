Googler Urges Boycott Of Amazon Over Pricing

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tim Bray, co-inventor of XML and former director of Web technologies at Sun Microsystems, is now one of the more public faces for Google.He’s pretty sawed-off at Amazon at the moment, and he’s urging readers of his personal blog to boycott Amazon.



He explains why on his personal blog, ongoing:

Back in September I recommended (albeit in a sort of snotty tone) Sandman Slim by Richard Kadrey. Shortly after that, I found out that it’s not just a book, it’s a series. I’ve been reading it but I’ve stopped because I think Amazon’s robbing me.

I realised that I’d enjoyed Slim’s company and the dark sparkle of the conversation so much that I’d ignore the silly back story and cartoon theology and give the sequels a try. I’m glad I did, because they’re terrific fun.

But then I noticed people talking about how the book was on sale cheap, like for 99¢; I’d paid a lot more.

It seems like immediately after I read each volume, its price miraculously drops to nothing. There’s one left unread, Devil Said Bang. I wonder how much it costs? Here are two listings: The first in a browser where I’m logged in, the second where I’m a stranger.

Maybe there’s an explanation. I don’t care what it is, it’s not good enough and it’s not reasonable and I’m not paying that price and maybe you shouldn’t be either.

