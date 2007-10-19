Googlephone Update: Low-end Smartphones, Prototypes Next Week?

Brian Caulfield at Forbes.com repeats claims that Google may unveil a phone or at least phone specs next week.

More important, his piece provides a nice summary of Google’s likely strategy with its phone project:

• Google will create its own mobile smartphone OS, and layer it on hardware made by third parties. Taiwan’s HTC is supposed to be the first company to actually produce a Googlephone.

• Google is most interested in mobile ad revenue, so it will be willing to pour billions into subsidizing the phones in order to gain market share. It may also be aiming for China and other emerging markets from the get-go on this one.



• Google’s Boston team is leading the bizdev side of the effort; Larry Page is shepherding the project from the Googleplex. Forbes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.