GoogleClick's European Review Coming Next Month?

Now that the Federal Trade Commission has signed off on Google’s $3.1 billion acquisition of DoubleClick, the search giant’s next hurdle is clearing a similar review by the European Commission.

In a note today, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Blair Levin says he anticipates the commission will offer an initial assessment as soon as late January or February. (Its deadline is April 2, the AP reminds us.) Like most analysts, he expects the European proceeding to be “more critical” than its U.S. review. Levin also notes that the FTC’s one dissenting commissioner (of five) gives the deal’s opponents some extra horsepower.

Earlier: FTC OKs GoogleClick; Still Waiting On Europe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.