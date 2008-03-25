Googleclick: A Megadeal That Makes Money

Google spent $3.2 billion and nearly a year of regulatory hell to get DoubleClick. Was it worth it? Yes, says Lehman analyst Doug Anmuth (via PaidContent): DoubleClick will immediately add $300 million in revenue and $50- $60 million in Ebitda.



Of course, that contribution is still minimal in the near-term: Last year Google (GOOG) posted Ebitda of $6.06 billion. The real upside will kick in down the road, as Google begins to build its now-tiny display ad business. But even for Google, it’s still nice to lay out billions and get an immediate return: Compare and contrast with the company’s $1.65 billion YouTube deal in 2005. This year YouTube will generate all of $90 million in ad sales, according to a Bear Stearns (RIP) estimate.

See Also: Web Video Ads To $4.3 Billion In 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.