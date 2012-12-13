The Top 10 Gadgets Of 2012, According To Google

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
As it does every year, Google released its Zeitgeist, a breakdown of the 1.2 trillion searches it handled in 2012.In addition to obnoxious celebrities and world-changing current events, people also searched for information on their favourite gadgets.
Here they are, the most searched for gadgets of 2012.
We ranked them in the order google listed them.
Note: These rankings are taken from worldwide Google searches.
Launching earlier this year, the Lumia 920 is a flagship Windows Phone 8 device. It's an elegant phone with a sharper screen, an improved camera, and the ability to charge wirelessly.
Amazon improved its tablet offering in the form of the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD. Starting at $299, it blows the $499 iPad out of the water in terms of price. And given that it can plug into Amazon's ecosystem of books, music, and movies so gracefully, it's a serious competitor.
There's also a 7-inch version of the Kindle Fire HD that starts at $199.
Microsoft made its entrance into the tablet market this year with the Surface. Except it's still a full-fledged computer. Except not really. You know what? We're still not totally sure what it is, but it runs the latest Windows RT operating system, making it indispensable for productivity nuts who want to travel light.
The most current full-sized iPad is Apple's best yet, offering improved internals and maintaining the sharp Retina display we've come to know and love. An unexpected change presented itself, however. The iPad now makes use of the new Lightning connector, a move that angered lots of people when they realised their old cables would no longer be useful without buying an adaptor.
Sony slimmed down its Playstation 3 and dropped the price a little bit. For a gaming system that debuted six years ago, the Playstation 3 has done an impressive job of remaining so relevant and competitive.
It's a phone and a tablet. Maybe you want to call it a 'phablet?' (Please don't.) The Galaxy Note II is the perfect phone for people who love a big screen.
Google's mid-size tablet is most akin to Amazon's Kindle Fire. However, Google partnered closely with Asus to make a tablet that was of its own design, one that fully lived up to what it wanted a 7-inch tablet to be.
The tablet that seems to have stolen everyone's hearts this year is Apple's 7.9-inch iPad Mini. It's a fully-functional iPad at a fraction of the size (and cost). These aspects of it leave us wondering if we'll ever buy another full-size iPad.
Samsung's Galaxy S III is the phone that seems to set the standard for the rest of the Android handset world. It launched this year to huge anticipation and might even be called the iPhone of the Android family.
The Retina display brought awesome high definition to the iPad. Games and movies popped with clarity and brightness, truly shaking up a previously bland market of tablets when it came to displays.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.