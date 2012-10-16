Here Are The Huge Questions Google Has To Answer This Week

Photo: Google

Google has been doing incredibly well lately, with its share price jumping more than 30% in the last three months and its market capitalisation matching Microsoft’s for the first time ever. But as Amir Efrati of The Wall Street Journal reports, there are some questions that Google needs to answer when it holds its annual Zeitgeist conference—a key meeting for its business partners—and reports its quarterly earnings this week.



How will Google resolve the US and EU antitrust probes focused on how it uses its dominant position in Web search? Specifically, how will Google convince US antitrust authorities to settle for minor remedies to claims from competitors that it “unfairly steers search-engine visitors to Google’s own specialised services”?

What will Google do if authorities impose burdensome conditions?

How viable is Google’s plan to expand its fibre-optic Internet and TV service?

How profitable will new initiatives like Google fibre be as compared to its online ad business?

Don’t miss: PEAK SEARCH: Why The Google Era May Be Over >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.