Google Captures Some Of The Year's Most Moving Images In This Amazing 90-Second Video

Google has released its annual Zeitgeist video, and this year’s packs in everything from Pope Francis to the Free Syrian Army.

The video is not simply a collection of what Google deemed most important in 2013, but is a compilation of some of the year’s top searches in the United States. That accounts for the somewhat awkward transition from Margaret Thatcher to Paul Walker to Nelson Mandela, who all passed this year.

“Paul Walker” was the top trending search of the year.

Top U.S. searches featured in the video also include the Boston Marathon bombing (represented by an image of a fundraising event), young Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, the Philippines typhoon, and the Mars Rover. The year’s most popular entertainment is also represented by “Grand Theft Auto V,” “Breaking Bad,” and Daft Punk.

This year’s edition clocks in at 90 seconds, significantly shorter than previous installments, which are almost twice as long:

Google’s foreign branches made country-specific Zeitgeist videos, like one for Germany and one for Japan.

