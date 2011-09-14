Google Has Already Begun "One On Ones" With Zagat Employees, But Don't Call Them Interviews

Dear Zagat, prepare to be assimilated.

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Google acquired Zagat on September 8, and has wasted no time getting employee transitions in order.We hear that full-time Google employees are already flooding Zagat HQ.



The Googlers dropped in to conduct “one on ones” with current Zagat employees.

Googlers are careful not to call these 10 minute meetings interviews, instead opting to present them as “getting to know you” sessions with current employees.

During these sessions, Google hopes to learn about what each member of the team does on a day to day basis, and how each person’s position at Zagat works.

We don’t know when or if Google will can any current Zagat employees, but 10 minutes seems like a mighty short period of time to decide.

Free breakfasts and lunches have begun for Zagat employees, which might make the transition to Google a little less stressful. These lunches aren’t from a Google cafeteria, but are catered by neighbourhood restaurants.

And there’s beer. And some nifty lamps, t-shirts, Android stuffed animals Google peppered around the office.

