Google: YouTube Users Searching, Not Just Surfing

A YouTube exec says the company is dealing with a shift in user behaviour: They’re using the site to search for video, rather than surfing around and sampling what’s there.

The shift is behind Google’s rush to develop more advanced video search technologies, which for now is based largely on the “tags” attached to the video.

“This is a challenge for us because there is simply no good video search out there today,” said Philip Inghelbrecht, head of strategic partner development at YouTube, speaking at McGraw Hill’s Media Summit. “If we can’t solve the search question fast enough, knowing that user behaviour is shifting, that’s scary.”

The upside to solving the search question? Advertising. Inghelbrecht gave an example: if a Turkish airline knew that a video of Turkish folk dancing were accessible in YouTube search results, they could sponsor it.

Inghelbrecht, sitting alongside an Rishi Malhotra a VP at Time Warner’s (TWX) HBO, repeated Google’s party line on copyright: It’s still trying to convince content owners of the upside to having their copyrighted content uploaded to YouTube.

“The knee-jerk reaction is to take it down, but the way we look at it the person who uploads, say [HBO’s] “Entourage” is the biggest “Entourage” fan,” he said. “So we think not just of how to take it down but how to monetise that and share it back with the content owner.”

