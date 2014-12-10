Google Crammed A Bajillion YouTube Stars And Memes Into One Video

YouTube just released its annual video mashup tribute to all the biggest viral hits of 2014.

You’ll see references to big movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy,” hot music videos like Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse,” this year’s notable people, like Kid President and John Oliver. It also showcases the biggest YouTube stars like Bethany Mota, Jenna Marbles, and PewDiePie, and tons of cultural and viral meme references, like the video’s nod to the Ice Bucket Challenge, the crazy-popular “First Kiss” video, and our obsession with the “Frozen” song “Let It Go.”

If you’re not up-to-date on your internet trends, the video probably won’t make as much sense.

Check out the video, called “Turn Down For 2014,” and see how many references you actually pick up on:

