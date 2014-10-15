YouTube CEO Says This Is The Key To Success

It’s simple maths: More manpower leads to greater output — a principle that can be applied to anything from tackling a project to building a successful business.

No one knows this better than Susan Wojcicki, the Google executive who took over as CEO of YouTube earlier this year. At Fortune’s recent Most Powerful Women Summit, Wojcicki shared a few of her goals for growing YouTube, where she faces the challenge of working with a smaller team than she had at Google.

That’s why her top success strategy is to “pick a few things and do them well,” she said.

Wojcicki told Fortune that YouTube’s current situation reminded her of Google’s early days when they didn’t have enough people to take on every project they wanted to pursue, so she’s narrowing her focus this time around.

“With the online video world brimming with opportunities, figuring out what not to do is as hard as deciding what to do,” she said.

