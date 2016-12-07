The latest idea from Google's moonshot factory: a service where drones deliver your food for $6

The future is coming in the form of a Domino’s pizza delivered by drone.

That’s if Google parent company Alphabet has something to do with it, anyway: The tech giant wants to build an online marketplace for $6 drone deliveries it will dub “Wing Marketplace.”

The company has reportedly met with Domino’s Pizza, Whole Foods, and several other fast food chains and restaurants to try to get the program off the ground. Talks with Starbucks apparently failed because Google wanted too much control over the user experience.

That’s according to The Wall Street Journal’s Jack Nicas, who wrote a detailed explainer of the trials and tribulations of Alphabet’s adventures in the world of drones.

Alphabet’s moonshot factory, known simply as X, has been dabbling in drones for years, trying to get Project Wing, a drone delivery program, off the ground. Things haven’t gone very well, as Nicas explains in his piece.

While Project Wing successfully delivered Chipotle burritos to students on Virginia Tech’s campus in September, the project has gone through several iterations and several leaders. Competition is heating up from the likes of Amazon, and even Astro Teller, head of X, described the moonshot factory as “messy.”

But according to The Journal, X has no plans to shut down the project, and remains committed to growing Wing.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For more on the project and the challenges Alphabet has faced in making drone deliveries a reality, head over to The Journal’s website.

