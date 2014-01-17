Yes, Google Really Is Working On Smart Contact Lenses That Can Monitor Your Body's Health

The latest fantastical project to come out the Google X lab is a smart contact lens, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Word leaked last week that Google was talking to the FDA about a new project involving biosensors.

The lens is being developed specifically to help track blood glucose levels for diabetics, as an alternative to the painful pricking-of-the-finger that diabetics must endure today.

And yes, Google is talking to the FDA about these lenses.

The lens has “chips and sensors so small they look like bits of glitter, and an antenna thinner than a human hair.” Google is hoping to add tiny LED lights to it that could flash if glucose levels aren’t what they should be.

Should this lens ever make it market, we can imagine a time when they could include apps that do all sorts of things. They basically let you put a computer sensor directly into your eye.

The unit working on this, Google X, is the same one that brought us Google Glass, the self driving car, and Internet balloons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.