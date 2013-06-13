What's In The Unannounced Package Google X Is Sending Its Glass Users?

Steven Tweedie
A UPS driver gets into his truck to make downtown deliveries Wednesday, April 23, 2008, in Atlanta. UPS Inc., the world's largest shipping carrier, said Wednesday its profit rose 7.5 per cent in the first quarter, though it was affected by the weakening U.S. economy. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Google X, the mysterious department responsible for experimental projects such as the Google Glass eyewear, has shipped out packages to its Glass Explorer community.

The thing is, Glass explorers don’t know what’s inside.

TechCrunch reports that the one pound packages are scheduled to arrive today via UPS for some Glass users. Wild speculation has suggested a possible carrying case for Google Glass, a t-shirt, or even a white Nexus 4 smartphone.

 

