Google's secretive 'moonshot' lab has a new logo

Secretive “moonshot lab” Google X just lopped the “Google” from its name and debuted a new logo, Re/code’s Mark Bergen reports.

Since parent company Alphabet formed last fall, various subsidiaries have started rebranding.

Google Ventures became GV. Google Life Sciences became Verily. And now Google X is just “X.”

Besides the new look, X has also instituted some internal changes as well.

The lab has created a new group called Foundry which will help different X projects evolve from big ideas into actual products.

For example, X projects currently include Loon, which creates internet-beaming balloons and Wing, which is trying to create delivery drones. Through Foundry, each project will get a manager responsible for guiding it towards market readiness, Bergen writes. That manager will also have to be the objective voice that will decide whether a project should go forward or die.

We’ve already seen Foundry’s influence in action through X’s take-over of Google’s robotics division. Although the robotics group entered as an unfocused collection of acquired companies, a source told Business Insider that the move into X would help refocus the group by defining specific real-world problems that it could address with products.

