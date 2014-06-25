Crazy Rumour: Google Has Microbots That Can Swim Through Your Bloodstream And Detect Cancer

AP Imagine getting Google injected straight into your body?

Google I/O,Google’s biggest event of the year, is happening today.

I/O is its developer conference where it reveals new features for developers. These features end up in consumer products.

Ahead of the event, Seth Weintraub at 9to5Google published a crazy rumour about what we might see at I/O:

Google has some biomedical superstars working in its X Lab on some cutting-edge micro bots that can detect things like certain kinds of cancer. These bots are small enough (the size of blood cells) to fit through human capillaries, yet they can detect diseases in the blood and can trigger an RFID reader, which in turn talks to a watch — perhaps a device running Android Wear. I was told this technology is at least 2 years from being a real product (and likely more when you consider FDA and public outcry). … The bots would circulate in your blood stream, and when they went through your wrist (under your watch), the watch would be capable of reading the status (cancer/no cancer etc.).



Weintraub cautions that he’s not certain this is going to be announced at I/O. However, he says the source that told him about the microbots previously told him about Google’s plans to unveil Google Glass with a skydiving stunt at I/O in 2012. Weintraub didn’t run that story because he wasn’t confident it could be true. This time he’s running the story because he doesn’t want to be kicking himself if it’s true. Regardless of whether or not it’s announced today, this is something that’s being explored at Google.

