Google Thinking About Making Its Own Mobile Payment System

Google is considering developing its own mobile payment system based on near field communication (NFC), Olga Kharif at BusinessWeek reports.NFC is a short range wireless technology that allows you transmit data.



In this case, you’d be able to wave an Android phone at a cash register and pay for a sweater, or whatever you’re buying.

The mobile payment field is getting crowded with major credit card companies working on a system, eBay working on something, and Apple hiring NFC experts for its phones.

