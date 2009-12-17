Google Working On Its Own Branded Netbook

Google is working with a hardware manufacturer to build its own branded netbook running Chrome OS, Michael Arrington at TechCrunch reports.



They’re not in any particular hurry and seem to be aiming for the 2010 holiday season, a full year from now. Our understanding is that Google intends to have the devices built, branded with Google, and then sell them directly to consumers. The only firm tech spec we’ve heard is that they’ll be mobile enabled, and likely tied to one or more carriers with a subsidy.

