Google is locking up deals for a new internet TV service

Google Google’s Chromecast is its most successful TV product so far.

Google is the latest in a slew of companies that wants to get into live internet TV.

According to a new report in the Wall Street Journal, Google has already signed a deal with CBS for the new service called Unplugged and is in talks with Disney and Fox.

The service would likely be a so-called skinny bundle of channels that you can stream over the internet at a cheaper cost than basic cable packages.

There are already a few similar services like Dish’s SlingTV and Sony’s PlayStation Vue. DirecTV and Hulu also plan to launch their own streaming TV services soon.

The WSJ report says Google wants to launch the new TV service in 2017 and would cost between $25 and $40 per month. Bloomberg first reported in May that Google was working on the Unplugged TV service as part of YouTube.

Unplugged will be separate from YouTube Red, YouTube’s subscription service that lets you watch videos without ads. YouTube Red is also developing original content with online stars like PewDiePie. Some of those shows could be available on Unplugged too.

Most notably, Apple scrapped plans for its TV service after talks with media companies fell through. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves said earlier this year that talks between CBS and Apple were over.

Business Insider has reached out to Google for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.