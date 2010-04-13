Google Working On An iPad Clone

Google is “exploring” building an iPad clone, the New York Times reports.



Google had been working with third-party hardware manufacturers, encouraging them to build Android-based tablet computers, but now, the Times reports, “Google is going one step further, exploring the idea of building its own slate, an e-reader that would function like a computer.”

Times: Eric E. Schmidt, chief executive of Google, told friends at a recent party in Los Angeles about the new device, which would exclusively run the Android operating system. People with direct knowledge of the project — who did not want to be named because they said they were unauthorised to speak publicly about the device — said the company had been experimenting in “stealth mode” with a few publishers to explore delivery of books, magazines and other content on a tablet.

Here’s what a Google Tablet could look like (according to images from January) →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.