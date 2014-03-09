Google Celebrates Women All Over The World With A Doodle

Screenshot/YouTube Ambulance volunteers in Italy

In honour of International Women’s Day, Google is paying homage to women all over the world with a doodle.

Today’s doodle is a collage of videos featuring unique and diverse women all saying, “Happy Women’s Day,” in their respective languages.

Instead of celebrating powerful women like Marissa Mayer or Oprah, Google decided to highlight unsung female heroes from all over the world, including the president of Lithuania, a Pakistani education activist, and the most recorded artist in music history.

There has been recent criticism that Google’s doodles glorify men more than women. That’s because it turns out that 82% of its doodles between 2010 and 2013 featured men, according to a report by girls advocacy group SPARK Movement.

Google, in an accompanying blog post, “sadly” acknowledged that its doodles over the years have vastly underrepresented women. Hence the “truly international Women’s Day doodle.”

Check out the doodle below.

