Google's wireless phone service may launch tomorrow and it will put the squeeze on big phone companies

Google is getting ready to launch a wireless phone service in the U.S., and it could come out as soon as tomorrow, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Google will use other companies’ wireless networks — Sprint and T-Mobile — to provide bandwidth, then offer it under a new pricing scheme where users will be credited for the data they don’t use. The service is also expected to let people make calls via Wi-Fi networks when they’re in range.

Those features could put the squeeze on big wireless phone companies like Verizon and AT&T, which typically charge a fixed rate for data no matter how much people actually use.

But at first it’s expected to work with only one phone, Google’s Nexus 6, which could blunt the appeal.

The service was first reported by The Information back in January, and Google’s top product executive Sundar Pichai confirmed its existence at the Mobile World Congress show in March.

A bunch of other details about the service leaked earlier this month via Android Police — read their story here.

