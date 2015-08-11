Google just announced Wing, a drone delivery service to compete with Amazon

Today, Google announced a massive overhaul that turned the search advertising giant into a subsidiary of Alphabet, a new parent company helmed by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Buried in that announcement was the news that Google X, the company’s secret skunkworks lab, has been working on something called Wing, “our drone delivery effort.”

Amazon has been working on drone delivery, too, and it looks like 2016 will see the e-retail giant launch a service that would get you your packages in 30 minutes or less (so long as you live in a delivery zone).

Google, which offers its own Google Shopping Express same-day delivery service, looks to be getting into that game, too. Shipping company DHL, among others, have also been experimenting with drone delivery.

