Google Will Show New Pay-From-Your-Phone Service On Thursday

Photo: sanchom, via Flickr

Google is getting ready to unveil a mobile payment service that will let Android users pay for goods and redeem coupons simply by touching or waving their phones near a receiver.Google will unveil the new system at an event in New York on Thursday May 26, reports Bloomberg. The Sprint Nexus S will be the first phone to support the new service.



The system could be the beginning of a revolution in mobile payments using near-field communication (NFC) technology. NFC is used to transmit small bits of data between devices. As it becomes more common in phones, it could be used not only for mobile payments, but also to replace drivers’ licenses, ATM cards, and a ton of other items in your wallet.

Apple was considering adding NFC chips to the next iPhone, but has reportedly delayed that plan until 2012.

In March, rumours emerged that Google was working with Citigroup, MasterCard, and Verifone to handle payments.

See also: 14 Ways NFC Will Let Your Phone Replace Your Wallet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.