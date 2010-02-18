THE FUTURE: Take A Picture Of A Word In A Foreign Language And Google Will Translate It For You

Google is working on a text translator for its experimental mobile app Goggles, the company announced today.



Google Goggles analyses pictures taken with a mobile phone, then runs a Google search on objects it recognises. When this feature goes live, it will also recognise text in pictures, and, when that text is in a foreign language, run it through Google Translate.

At the moment, the feature can only handle German-to-English translation, and Google says it “is not yet ready for prime time.” Google won’t be the first company to tackle this, however. Fotozio’s PicTranslator for the iPhone already translates from 16 languages.

Here’s a demo of the new feature in action:



