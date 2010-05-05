Google Will Start Selling EBooks This Summer

Google will make its entry into the digital book market starting this summer in late June or early July, the WSJ reports.



This puts Google squarely in competition with Amazon and Apple in the e-book business. It also foreshadows an e-reader coming from Google.

In February, The New York Times reported Google’s plans to enter the digital book business through a program called Google Editions.

Amazon is the dominant e-book provider right now, but its position was weakened by Apple’s entry into the market with the iPad.

Yesterday Apple announced users have downloaded 1.5 million books for the iPad during its first month on the market.

