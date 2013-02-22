Google Will Sell Tablets Powered By Chrome This Year

Photo: Instagram/christine_a86

rumours leaked a few weeks ago claiming that Google was developing a touchscreen laptop powered by its Chrome operating system.Now, the Wall Street Journal reports that the company has already made the first touchscreen devices to be sold later this year.



Touch Chrome devices would compete directly with Google’s mobile operating system, Android. “The company has said it is comfortable having two competing systems that help boost Google services such as its Web-search engine and YouTube,” reports the WSJ.

Chromebooks are already being manufactured by companies like Acer, Samsung, Lenovo, and soon HP. The devices are cloud-based so they’re constantly backed up, they also tout long battery life and start at $199.

