Google+ Will Open Up To Game Developers In November

Google+ added a handful of games last month, but only from select publishers like Rovio (Angry Birds) who Google had chosen to work with for the launch.

At the time, Google said other game developers would have to wait a while:

We will continue to add new partners and new features in small steps, starting with today’s release of the games APIs to a small number of developers. We’re keeping a close eye on feedback, and are eager to open up more access as soon as it’s ready.

Now, a source has pegged November as the date. Look for the explosion of games on Google+ to come after that.

Google is taking its time opening Google+ to developers — it just released the first Google+ API last week.



