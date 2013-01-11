Google Is 'Abusing' Its Search Power In Europe, Will Be Forced To Change Its Results

Google is going to have to change its search results in Europe, Alex Barker and Richard Waters at the FT report.



How much it will have to change its search results is unclear though. It might just have to change the presentation of its own services.

Google has been under antitrust investigation in the European Union. Joaquin Almunia, who is leading the investigation for the EU tells Barker and Waters, Google is “diverting traffic” to its own properties away from rivals.

He adds, “They are monetising this kind of business, the strong position they have in the general search market and this is not only a dominant position, I think – I fear – there is an abuse of this dominant position.”

Almunia is worred about “the way they present their own services” in search. Google might be forced to add disclaimers to its own products when they show up in search that say something like, “This is a Google service, which is why we have it so high up in our search results.”

If that’s all Google has to do, it’s getting off pretty easily, it seems. Especially if the EU is worried Google is “abusing” its power.

