Google Will "Feed The Winners" And "Starve The Losers" -- Like Wave

On its earnings call this afternoon, Google said that as last year started, it was worried that it was getting spread too thin. So during the year, the company decided to double down on its core search and advertising business, and take a harder look at the newer areas that it wants to focus on.



As CFO Patrick Pichette explained, Google is going to “feed the winners” and “starve the losers” like Wave and the Google Nexus direct channel sales strategy for Android.

So what businesses other than search does Google consider winners?

Google Enterprise. Once again, the company didn’t make any statements about revenue, but did point to more than 30 million users and 3 million organisations.

Display advertising.

YouTube, which more than doubled its revenues during 2010.

Android, which is now shipping on more than 300,000 phones per day (!) and is responsible for increasing mobile search revenues during the year.

Chrome OS came up as a long-term area of interest, but given the obvious overlap with Android, this seemed to be damned with faint praise.

