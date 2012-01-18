Google will change its home page tomorrow to protest SOPA, the proposed Internet legislation that cofounder Sergey Brin and other big techies have likened to the kind of Internet censorship laws found in China and Iran.



CNET reported that Google’s home page will contain a link to a page explaining that the company is opposed to the act. Google confirmed the move in a statement emailed to Business Insider:

Like many businesses, entrepreneurs and web users, we oppose these bills because there are smart, targeted ways to shut down foreign rogue websites without asking American companies to censor the Internet. So tomorrow we will be joining many other tech companies to highlight this issue on our US home page.

Thousands of Twitter users have added protest banners to their images, and Wikipedia will go dark tomorrow.

But Google’s home page is probably the single most popular page on the Web — Google’s overall site traffic was more than 180 milion unique viewers in November (as per ComScore), and a large number of those probably came through the home page, Google.com.



This weekend, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor reportedly told congressman Darrell Issa that he would not move forward with a vote on the bill until “consensus” had been reached. But the bill is still alive.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.