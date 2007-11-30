Google Will Announce Bid for Wireless Spectrum--WSJ

More indication that Google is serious about bidding in the January wireless spectrum auction: The WSJ says a formal announcement will come today.

“Bidding” does not mean “winning,” of course, so Google’s $13 billion cash pile may yet remain on the balance sheet. But Google can afford to pay more than any of the debt-loaded telcos it will be bidding against, so a formal entry to the auction will likely send shivers down the spines of Verizon (VZ), AT&T, and Vodaphone–as well as those of Google’s own shareholders.

