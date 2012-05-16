In Major Change Of Plans, Google Will Let Multiple Companies Release 'Nexus' Phones

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

In a major departure from its current smartphone strategy, Google plans to let multiple manufacturers make Google-branded Nexus phones, according to WSJ.In previous years, Google would partner with one manufacturer to make a Nexus phone. That manufacturer would get early access to the latest version of Android before anyone else.



This is a much-needed step for Android. As things stand now, it takes manufacturers months and months to get their phones up to date with the newest version of Android. Carriers don’t make the process any easier, subjecting software updates to lengthy tests to make sure they don’t harm the network.

Most Android phones today are still running a version called Gingerbread, which is about 18 months old.

By giving smartphone manufacturers early access to new versions of Android, Google will gain more control over the OS and be able to provide faster updates and features to users. We hope it happens.

