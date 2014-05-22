Google Will Reportedly Offer A Subsidized WiFi Network To Businesses

AP Google CEO Larry Page

Google is gearing up to offer businesses WiFi at a subsidized price, according to The Information.

Google will offer the “commercial-grade” WiFi service to businesses like restaurants, medical offices, and gyms at a “steep discount,” according to the report. It could unveil this worldwide as soon as this summer.

This would allow businesses to offer better WiFi service to its customers, which fits in part with Google’s mission to provide internet access to the entire world.

Developed by the Google Access unit that runs Google Fibre, the WiFi offering would use a kind of technology called Hotspot 2.0, which enables automatic connections to WiFi networks after logging in just once.

Last year, Google partnered with Starbucks to bring its WiFi network to 7,000 locations.

Google also has a plan to launch WiFi equipment in Africa to help local service providers offer better service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.