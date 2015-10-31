Google's new app wants to know if you're 'down'

Alex Heath
Screen Shot 2015 10 30 at 4.17.08 PMGoogle

Google unexpectedly released a new app on Friday called Who’s Down.

As first spotted by 9to5Google, the app is available now for free in Apple’s App Store and in its own Google Play store for Android.

“Instantly see which of your friends are free to hang out, right when you are,” reads the app’s description. Screenshots depict examples of suggested activities, like “grab tacos” and “study.”

The app is by invitation-only, unfortunately, so Tech Insider hasn’t yet been able to try it out.

During sign-up, Who’s Down asks for a Google account login and school name, so it appears Google is heavily targeting the app to students.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information.

