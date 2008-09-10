Where Are They Now? A Decade Of Google Products And Deals You've Forgotten About (GOOG)

Google runs on two products: Search and search advertising. A handful of Google’s other products, like YouTube and Gmail, are well-known but don’t make the search company much money. And then there’s everything else: The dozens of projects Google has dabbled in over the past decade, to seemingly little effect. (Had enough preamble? Click here to start the tour. >)



In the last 10 years, Google (GOOG) has launched around 100 products, from shopping helpers to spreadsheets. And it’s acquired about 50 companies — some to run as standalone sites, like YouTube, and some to work into other projects. For instance, security software firm GreenBorder Technologies was purchased last May, and is now showing up as part of Google’s new Chrome Web browser.

But many of Google’s products and purchases tend to follow a similar pattern: Announced with fanfare, then rarely heard from again. We’ve tracked them down for you. START >

– Search: Products include Google Search, Base, and Sets. Acquisitions include Orion and Phatbits.



– Maps: Products include Google Sky, Earth, and Ride Finder. Acquisitions include ZipDash and Keyhole.

– Mobile & Telecom: Products include GOOG-411, Android, and Google SMS. Acquisitions include GrandCentral, Dodgeball, and Jaiku.

– Advertising: Products include AdWords, AdSense, TV-Ads. Acquisitions include DoubleClick, Applied Semantics and dMarc Broadcasting.

– Consumer Products: Products include Picasa, Web Accelerator, and Gmail. Acquisitions include Upstartle and Zenter.

– Social: Products include Friend Connect, Orkut and YouTube. Acquisitions include Deja, YouTube and Postini.

– For The Public Good: Products include Google WiFi and Google.org. Acquisitions include Gapminder.

– For Developers: Products include App Engine, Google Code and Web Toolkit. Acquisitions include Ignite Logic and JotSpot.

– Research: Products include Google Scholar, Knol and Google Patent Search.

– Enterprise: Products include Google Search Appliance and Google Mini. Acquisitions include Marratech.

– Statistics: Products include Google Trends, Google Analytics and Google Zeitgeist. Acquisitions include Urchin Software and Trendalyzer.

