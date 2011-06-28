Google Shows Off Its Neat Tricks With WDYL

Photo: Screenshot

Twitter is abuzz this morning about WDYL, a fun Google project.The site asks you “What do you love?” and then shows you results for your query under practically every Google service. It’s a nice way to remind people just how many things Google does and how many cool services it has.



It can’t show off too many search options on its main page, as that confuses users. But Google really does have tons of products.

