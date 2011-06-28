Google Shows Off Its Neat Tricks With WDYL

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
google what do you love wdyl

Photo: Screenshot

Twitter is abuzz this morning about WDYL, a fun Google project.The site asks you “What do you love?” and then shows you results for your query under practically every Google service. It’s a nice way to remind people just how many things Google does and how many cool services it has.

It can’t show off too many search options on its main page, as that confuses users. But Google really does have tons of products. 

Did you know Google has patent search?

Want to go on a date with BI?

Scour the Earth for Business Insider!

Do call someone about us

We seem to be pretty popular

Buy all kinds of Business Insider stuff!

Want to meet Kate Moss and a bear with chainsaws?

Tour Billion-Dollar Vente Privée's Amazing Headquarters →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features google sai-us