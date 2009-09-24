Google: We're Buying Startups Again

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab77e91edacff38158de800/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Google CEO Eric Schmidt told Reuters today that “the worst is behind us,” and that Google is back to buying startups.”Acquisitions are turned on again at Google and we are doing our normal maneuvers, which is small companies.”

“My estimate would be one-a-month acquisitions and these are largely in lieu of hiring.”

“There may be larger acquisitions, but they really are unpredictable.”

Google (GOOG) acquired its first public company, On2 Technologies, for $106 million million in August. rumours that Google was in talks to acquire Web video services provider Brightcove for somewhere between $500 milion and $700 million have since proven false.

